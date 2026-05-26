Weather changing this week with cooling temperatures and gusty winds

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. A late-season influx of cooler air will cause gusty winds to pick up in eastern Kern County, and we're watching for a minor rain chance in the mountains.

An upper level low pressure system is responsible for these changes. The track of the system is set to settle essentially on top of us by Wednesday. This system will allow cooler air to flow into Kern, though it will cause gusty winds in the mountains and desert.

A Wind Advisory is active for the entire Kern desert and Indian Wells Valley through Wednesday, and the KRV has a Lake Wind Advisory, also until Wednesday. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible near Lake Isabella, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible near Mojave and Ridgecrest.

Minor rain chances, around 20%, exist in the mountains on Wednesday. As the system tracks south, moisture associated with it could cause a stray shower or two on Wednesday. This will also bring a minor chance for thunderstorms in the high Sierra Nevada.

The silver lining? Air temperatures will be trending much cooler thanks to this low pressure system. Bakersfield will be in the 70s through Thursday.



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