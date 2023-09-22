Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather even nicer for the second day of the Fair

It's going to be a great night at the Kern County Fair
Posted at 9:46 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 00:46:20-04

The weather for day one of the Kern County Fair was very nice.

The weather for day two has been even better!

Temperatures were in the lower 80s as the gates opened, and will quickly drop into the 70s for the remainder of the evening.

That's not an isolated event either.

From what I can temperatures are going to be really nice for the duration of the fair.

Highs will be in the lower 80s on Friday, before jumping into the mid 80s for the weekend.

We drop back into the lower 80s for the duration of next wee.

Enjoy the great weather!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018