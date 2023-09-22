Weather even nicer for the second day of the Fair

The weather for day one of the Kern County Fair was very nice.

The weather for day two has been even better!

Temperatures were in the lower 80s as the gates opened, and will quickly drop into the 70s for the remainder of the evening.

That's not an isolated event either.

From what I can temperatures are going to be really nice for the duration of the fair.

Highs will be in the lower 80s on Friday, before jumping into the mid 80s for the weekend.

We drop back into the lower 80s for the duration of next wee.

Enjoy the great weather!

