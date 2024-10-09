Weather holds steady for Wednesday, but cooler conditions are on the way

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our weather remains about the same as we had on Tuesday, but our temperatures are slowly starting to move in the right direction. Over the next 48 hours, we'll still feel temperatures above seasonal average, but by the weekend, our weather will be right on track for October. Bakersfield can look forward to high temperatures in the 80s by Saturday.

Until then, though, 90 degree temperatures dominate the forecast. Stay hydrated, take care of yourself, and have a great Wednesday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 94 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 93

Arvin: 95

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 93 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 91

Wofford Heights: 93

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 92 by the afternoon.

California City: 93

Ridgecrest: 96

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 83 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 82

Pine Mountain Club: 76

