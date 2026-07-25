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Weather holds steady this weekend, warmer next week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 24, 2026
Posted

After a brief cooldown to 94° on Thursday, Bakersfield got back to near seasonal averages on Friday, with a high of 99°.

That's still nothing compared to our desert towns, where highs up to 110° were recorded, and where an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday.

No major movement in temperatures is expected over the next several days.

Highs in Bakersfield will remain right around the seasonal average of 99°.

Mountain towns will be near 90°, the KRV will be near 100°, and the hottest parts of the desert will hit about 110°.

Looking ahead, there are signs of a warm up toward the end of next week.

That means Valley highs could once again approach 105°, with mountain towns over 90°, and readings over 100° for the KRV.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

07/24/2026

Clear

-° / 75°

0%

Saturday

07/25/2026

Mostly Clear

102° / 74°

0%

Sunday

07/26/2026

Mostly Clear

100° / 72°

0%

Monday

07/27/2026

Clear

99° / 71°

0%

Tuesday

07/28/2026

Clear

99° / 71°

0%

Wednesday

07/29/2026

Clear

102° / 74°

0%

Thursday

07/30/2026

Clear

105° / 75°

0%

Friday

07/31/2026

Clear

105° / 76°

0%