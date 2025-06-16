Weather this week: midweek warmup, nicer next weekend

Happy Monday, Kern County. It's hard to believe we're already halfway through the month of June. Summer officially starts this weekend, June 21.

This week, we get a taste of both summer and spring weather! We start off hot, with high temperatures Monday a touch above average.

Bakersfield is expecting around 96 degrees Monday afternoon. Mountain towns will be in the upper-70s to mid-80s. It's warmer in the KRV with mid-90s expected. Unsurprisingly, our warmest neighborhood is the desert. Mojave will be in the mid-90s, but up in Ridgecrest, temperatures warm to 107 by the afternoon.

Also in the desert, winds are set to increase. A wind advisory is in effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning along the Mojave Desert Slopes. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Fire danger is something to watch this week as temperatures rise and our humidity lowers. Our warmest days this week will be Wednesday and Thursday, with triple digit heat possible in Bakersfield both days.

Not to get too ahead of ourselves, but early models show cooler air pushing in from the Pacific Northwest at the end of the week, meaning this coming weekend could bring some cooler temps! Could Bakersfield stay below 90 degrees this weekend? We'll keep an eye on that through the week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

