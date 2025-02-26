Wednesday feels like spring in Kern County

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Even though spring doesn't officially begin until late March, we're having an early taste of it here to finish February.

There's not much to get in your way Wednesday. Beautiful temperatures, clear skies and calm winds are expected by the afternoon. High temperatures range from the upper 60s in the mountains to the upper 70s in the desert.

In the next 24 hours, a strong area of high pressure is building into the southwest. This is likely to push temperatures up even more for Thursday in Bakersfield, and we have a chance to tie or break the high temperature record for Thursday. Low-80s are expected tomorrow in Bakersfield while temperatures slowly start to fall in the desert, signaling some more changes in the extended forecast.

Right on the heels of that high pressure is the first of two cooler systems. The first is passing through California on Friday, and it is likely to increase winds and bring minor rain chances to Kern County. The second system arrives Sunday and begins a longer cooling trend to start the month of March.

