Wednesday forecast: Warm and windy for most of eastern Kern County

Good morning! It will be a hot afternoon for most of the county, and we expect strong winds for the KRV and desert. A Lake Wind Advisory near Lake Isabella means small boats are not recommended.

The Lake Wind Advisory is active until Thursday night. Gusts up to 40 mph could create dangerous waves on the lake. We do not have a wind advisory anywhere else in the county, but it will still be windy in the desert, especially near Mojave.

The desert is also the hot spot of Kern today. China Lake has a forecast high of 108 on Wednesday. Kernville will be around 98 degrees, and Tehachapi has a forecast high of 85.

Bakersfield is around seasonal average for Wednesday with a forecast high of 97. After today, Bakersfield is expected to be at or above 100 degrees through early next week.

Extended forecast models show a push of monsoonal moisture early next week. The introduction of this moisture means there is a minor chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm in the mountains and desert early next week. We're still several days away, so this could change. We will keep you updated if the forecast shifts.

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