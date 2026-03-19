Wednesday set a new monthly temperature record; heat remains Thursday

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County.

Our early stretch of heat has already broken records. Tuesday set a new daily high temperature record in Bakersfield, and Wednesday set both a new daily and monthly record. Yes, Bakersfield officially saw the hottest March day in recorded history: 95 degrees.

The heat remains through Saturday as a strong area of high pressure remains in control of the west's weather. Bakersfield will stay in the 90s through Saturday.

We see a slight cool down Sunday, but it won't be overly dramatic. Bakersfield will be in the mid-80s Sunday. By the middle of next week, we're likely to stay in the 80s.

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