Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wednesday set a new monthly temperature record; heat remains Thursday

23ABC Morning Weather Update March 19, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County.

Our early stretch of heat has already broken records. Tuesday set a new daily high temperature record in Bakersfield, and Wednesday set both a new daily and monthly record. Yes, Bakersfield officially saw the hottest March day in recorded history: 95 degrees.

The heat remains through Saturday as a strong area of high pressure remains in control of the west's weather. Bakersfield will stay in the 90s through Saturday.

We see a slight cool down Sunday, but it won't be overly dramatic. Bakersfield will be in the mid-80s Sunday. By the middle of next week, we're likely to stay in the 80s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

03/19/2026

Sunny

93° / 62°

1%

Friday

03/20/2026

Sunny

95° / 66°

4%

Saturday

03/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

92° / 61°

1%

Sunday

03/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

88° / 59°

4%

Monday

03/23/2026

Sunny

89° / 59°

2%

Tuesday

03/24/2026

Sunny

89° / 59°

1%

Wednesday

03/25/2026

Mostly Sunny

86° / 57°

1%

Thursday

03/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

86° / 58°

1%