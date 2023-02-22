Wednesday Weather: Rain, snow, and wind come along with cold temperatures

There is lots to talk about in weather today.

With storms reaching from coast to coast, the nation is all feeling the impacts.

Here in Kern, main impacts will be mountain snow.

Showers with this cold front and ahead of the next system are bringing snow to the foothills.

Snow levels today could get as low as 1500 feet today.

This could lead to travel concerns across the mountain passes in Kern County as well.

We are predicting that Tehachapi could get up to one foot of snow, Lake Isabella up to six inches, and four to eight inches on the Grapevine.

Other impacts include gusty conditions.

There is a high wind warning for eastern Kern and trailers, campers and permit loads are not recommended to travel over the Grapevine.

As for rain, this first round we can expect to pick up some light rain throughout the first round of weather.

We also see very cold temperatures with this system.

Bakersfield will be in the mid 50s today along with the rest of the valley.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 30s, while the Kern River Valley upper 30s,

Our deserts will reach highs in the 40s.

Travel impacts will be pertinent to your forecast throughout today, so be sure to drive safe and check the forecast before you head out.

