Weekend brings chance for first heat wave of the year

23ABC Morning Weather Update June 27, 2025
Posted

Happy Friday, Kern County. Temperatures rise again, and Friday could actually kick off our first heat wave of the season.

A heat wave for us is three consecutive days at or above 100 degrees. Friday's forecast in Bakersfield? On track for exactly 100. Saturday and Sunday look good for triple digits, and if these all verify, we get our first heat wave of the season.

Temperatures across Kern stay hot through the weekend. Mountain towns get near 90 degrees, mid-90s in the KRV, and triple digits likely in the desert.

Early next week, a weak low pressure system may break up the prolonged triple digits here in the valley. It won't be a dramatic cool down, but it could bring Bakersfield back down to double digits Monday and Tuesday.

