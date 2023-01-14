Weekend forecast: Another round of rain on the way

We made it to the weekend folks!

And yet, it looks like we are seeing another round of rain in our forecast.

Bakersfield sees a high of 59° today with a 90% chance of showers and storms.

The Kern River Valley will see highs in the low 50s today with a 100% chance of rain and potential thunderstorms.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the upper 40s, also with a 100% chance of precipitation.

And our deserts will be in the mid 50s with a 90% chance of rain.

There is an areal flood watch for Kern County that expires Sunday morning, however we have a second storm system coming Sunday night so it could be reinstated.

The first storm system arrives in Saturday and we will see rain mainly during the day in Kern County.

As far as snow, we could see a few snowflakes at pass level Saturday night.

While the valley is expected to see less than a half of an inch of rain from this system, our mountains could see up to an inch.

This means we could see potential for minor flooding and rockslides.

The second storm system coming in Sunday night will also bring rain, however snow could be a factor in this one.

Going into Monday night, we could see light snow at pass level which could cause travel impacts.

Overall, we are in for another storm this weekend so remember to drive slow and be safe.

