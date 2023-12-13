Weekend warm-up: Mild temperatures expected into the weekend

The Freeze Warning that's been in effect for areas Northwest of Bakersfield expires Wednesday morning. Freezing temperatures will occur in some areas of Kern County Tuesday night, but mild temperatures will carry us into the weekend.

Warm December temperatures are on the way. Areas in the Valley are expected to reach 70 degrees by Friday and mid-70s on Saturday. The desert areas will be in the mid-60s, mountain communities will be steadily in the 50s throughout the week and parts of the Kern River Valley will reach the low-70s by Saturday.

By Sunday, there is a slight 20% chance of rain throughout the County. A storm system is making its way from the Pacific Ocean and bringing with it a chance for rain here in Kern as we head into next week. As it gets closer to us here in California, we will keep a close eye on its progress to see what, if any, rain it will bring to Kern County.

Stay safe and enjoy the warm December weather that is on its way.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

