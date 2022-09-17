Weekend Weather: Less than a week till Fall and already feeling cooler

Things have been cooling down not just in Kern County, but the Golden State as well.

The Valley was in the 90s earlier this week and is now settling down into the 80s, for what seems to be another week.

Bakersfield's high on Saturday is projected to be 85°, while Sunday looks a bit cooler with a high near 82°.

Our Grapevine communities are sticking with the low 70s this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday seeing highs of 73° and 70°.

The Kern River Valley should be closer to the Valley in temperatures, reaching highs around 82° this weekend.

Our deserts should be seeing low 90s on Saturday and high 80s Sunday, even potentially going into the low 80s on Sunday.

Along with this cooler weather, rain chances are in our forecast.

Thanks to a large trough sliding in on Sunday, Kern County cold see slight chances (20% or less) of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Fall starts in less than a week and we are already feeling a little cooler here in Kern!