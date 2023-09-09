Weekend Weather: Warmer temperatures and hazy skies

Remember last weekend when we had nice below average temps for Labor Day?

Not so much the case for us this weekend.

Bakersfield will be seeing a high of 95° with similar temps for the rest of the valley floor.

Our Grapevine communities will be the in the mid to low 80s today.

The Kern River Valley will see highs in the low 90s.

And our deserts are warming up the most- hovering around the century mark with Ridgecrest predicted to be 102°.

We do have air quality predicted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

And could see a bit more moisture as we head toward Sunday, with the remnants of Hurricane Jova moving our way.

Only a ten percent chance of rain for Eastern Kern and could see muggy conditions in the valley.

Enjoy your Saturday!

