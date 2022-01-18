Welcome rain chances Monday night

After a very wet December, January has gotten off to a slow start.

Saturday brought our only measurable rain of the month, a mere 0.01" in Bakersfield, which means so far this January is tied for the second driest on record.

That's why we're very happy to see some showers on the radar Monday!

It's not much, just a few showers mainly in southern Kern.

Scattered showers will linger through Monday night.

From there, we expect some clearing, and sunshine by Tuesday afternoon!

If we clear out more quickly than expected, namely before sunrise, we could see some patchy fog in the Valley.

Aside from Monday evening, there are no real rain chances in the forecast.

Let's hope we get some rain soon!