Well below 100° Thursday Temperatures falling after a hot start to the week

We're finally starting to cool down!

Bakersfield is still yet to break 100° on Tuesday at the time of this article.

Even cooler weather is expected Thursday, with a high of 96°.

The cooler air is arriving with strong winds, especially in the desert.

Gusts over 50 miles per hour are possible in desert areas, where a Wind Advisory is in effect through 8AM Friday.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like our cool down will last.

Latest models are trending toward another major warm up next week, with temperatures that could rival this past heatwave.

It's still a little too early to call for extreme heat, but we'll certainly be keeping a very close eye on the forecast.

