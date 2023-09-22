What temperatures to expect for the last day of summer

Summer is ending at 11:49 p.m. tonight and then fall begins!

For the last day of summer, our temperatures are very below average.

Bakersfield is seeing a high of 81° with the rest of the valley feeling similar.

Our Grapevine communities are in the upper 60s, while the Kern River Valley is set to be in the upper 70s.

And our deserts are in the mid to low 80s today.

Our air quality is in the moderate range today.

As the fair kicks off tonight in Bakersfield, by 5 p.m. it will be in the low 80s.

And the temps will move into the 70s after the sun sets.

Enjoy the last day of summer!

