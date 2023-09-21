What to wear to the fair? Check the temperatures

This year as you are preparing for the deep fried food and wild rides, you won’t have to prepare for the scorching heat like last year!

Bakersfield’s set to reach a high of 82° today, with other valley communities slightly cooler.

The Grapevine communities will be at 66° today.

The Kern River Valley is set to be in the mid 70s.

And our deserts will be ranging from 86° to 76° today- warmer in the northern section and cooler in the southern section.

Our deserts also have a wind advisory today lasting until 11 p.m.

Areas like China Lake, Ridgecrest, and Jawbone Canyon will be 30 to 40 m.p.h. this afternoon.

Our AQI is in the moderate range today.

As we head toward the weekend, we are set to get a bit warmer- but it won’t last long.

Fall is on its way!

