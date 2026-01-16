Widespread dense fog Friday in the valley

Happy Friday, Kern County.

Yet again, fog is our big weather story. A dense fog advisory is active until 11 a.m. throughout the San Joaquin Valley. Visibility as low as 200 feet is possible, and we are seeing widespread dense fog in our communities. As of 6:15 Friday morning, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools issued 30 fog delays in our local schools. A full list can be found on https://alertline.kern.org/

Dense fog can make driving very dangerous due to the limited visibility. Please drive carefully this morning in the valley, or consider delaying travel if you can. Use your headlights, keep a safe following distance, and only pass other cars if necessary.

How long will the fog stick around? Well, forecast models are favoring stubborn fog on the north end of the valley. Essentially, we're anticipating some lingering fog near Delano and north of Kern County into Friday afternoon. If that happens, temperatures will likely be a touch cooler than expected due to the fog blocking the sun.

If the fog lifts, temperatures in the valley are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s Friday. We're likely to see some sunshine in Bakersfield this afternoon, though hazy skies remain. Valley air quality Friday is forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Now, away from the valley fog and haze, temperatures remain mild through the weekend in the KRV, mountains and desert. 60s and 70s are expected Friday and into the weekend. Could be a good excuse to head over to eastern Kern County this weekend!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

