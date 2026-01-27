Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Clear skies overnight allowed us to cool off quickly, and it opened the door for fast fog development.

We're seeing widespread fog in the valley Tuesday morning. A dense fog advisory is active until 11 am for the entire San Joaquin Valley and Sacramento Valley.

Visibility reports as low as 1/4 mile were coming in from Bakersfield and Delano just after 5:30 this morning. Drive carefully and give yourself extra time to get where you need to go for Tuesday.

Visit https://alertline.kern.org/ to check for school delays.

The fog is expected to lift by the early afternoon, and if it does, temperatures will likely be in the low-60s in the valley today. Tuesday's afternoon highs in the KRV and desert will be in the 60s, and 50s in the mountains.

A weak storm passes through Northern California Wednesday. This is not going to bring us rain locally, though we do expect more cloud coverage from this, plus slightly cooler temperatures. Cloudy overnights usually slow fog development, so we're hoping the fog will be less widespread for Wednesday morning.

