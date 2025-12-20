Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Widespread rain next week

Rain is on track for the busy holiday travel period
23ABC Evening weather update December 19, 2025
It's been a long time since we've seen rain in Kern County, but the wait is nearly over.

Rain has already started up to our north on Friday, and will continue through weekend, but no rain is expected in Kern.

That changes as we head into next week.

Since the storm is several days away, we may see some small shifts in things like the storm track and timing, but we have a good general idea of what to expect.

Rain is likely to start up in Kern County late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Widespread rain is expected through much of the day Christmas Eve.

Additional rain is likely both on Christmas Day and on Friday, with some models showing rain continuing into the weekend.

Anyone with holiday travel plans during this time should be prepared for rain, slick roads, and possibly even roadway flooding.

Given several days of rain, high rain totals will be possible.

At this point it looks like everyone in Kern has a realistic chance to pick up an inch of rain or more.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Kern County Tuesday through Friday.

Flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas will be possible, as well as issues like like mud and rock slides through our mountain areas and the Kern Canyon.

Snow is expected with this storm, too, but snow shouldn't have a big impact on travel in Kern.

Snow levels look to be 6,000 to 7,000 feet, which is well above pass level.

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

12/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 47°

7%

Saturday

12/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 50°

5%

Sunday

12/21/2025

Cloudy

63° / 49°

7%

Monday

12/22/2025

Cloudy

59° / 49°

6%

Tuesday

12/23/2025

Rain

63° / 56°

88%

Wednesday

12/24/2025

Showers Early

59° / 54°

38%

Thursday

12/25/2025

Showers

59° / 52°

67%

Friday

12/26/2025

Showers

53° / 47°

52%