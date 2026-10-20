Widespread rain Wednesday

Rain is on the way!

Both showers and thunderstorms are possible in Kern Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain is likely to become widespread Wednesday afternoon and last into Wednesday night, with some lingering showers possible on Thursday at well.

Rain may be heavy at times, especially if any thunderstorms develop.

Given the potential for heavy rain the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Wednesday and Thursday.

The main concern will be flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas, washed out rural roads, rockslides in typical trouble spots like the Kern Canyon, and flooding of burn scar areas.

Rain totals of 0.25" to 0.50" look likely in the Valley, with higher totals potentially over an inch possible in mountain areas.

Rain totals will likely be highly variable across Kern, given the potential for embedded thunderstorms and strong showers.

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