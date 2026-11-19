Rain is on the way!

Showers are likely to start up Wednesday evening, with a heavier band of rain on track to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Additional scattered showers and even a few storms are possible through the afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday.

This will be a widespread, soaking rain for all of Kern.

Valley rain totals of 0.33" to 0.66" are likely, with higher totals over an inch possible for most mountain and foothill areas.

Wet roads, minor flooding of low lying areas, and rocks in the Kern Canyon will be our biggest concerns with the rain moving in.

We're also tracking strong winds along the westside hills and the Grapevine, with a Wind Advisory in effect until 4PM Thursday.

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