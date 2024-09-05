Widespread triple digit heat

We've got a big heatwave building in across the west coast.

Bakersfield hit 106° on Wednesday, and temperatures will hold fairly steady from here through Saturday.

We're not strangers to this level of heat here in the Central Valley, but this heatwave isn't just affecting us.

Heat alerts are in effect all along the west coast for the next few days.

Places that are normally much cooler than Bakersfield will be just as hot.

Thursday's forecast calls for triple digit heat in places like San Luis Obispo, downtown LA, and even Portland, Oregon!

Fortunately our weather pattern will shift and bring in cooler weather next week.

In the meantime stay cool and hydrated!

