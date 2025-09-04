Wildfire smoke brings air quality concerns

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the entire San Joaquin Valley.

The Valley Air District issued the alert just after 4 PM Wednesday, and says that the alerts will remain in effect until several fires burning in and around the Valley are extinguished.

Those fires will send lots of smoke into the Valley in the coming days, bringing periods of unhealthy air quality.

When air quality is unhealthy it's best to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities.

We do have some good news in the forecast, however.

A significant cooldown is on the way.

Temperatures in the Valley are likely to fall into the lower 90s by the weekend, with 80s possible early next week!

