Wind advisory extended into Monday morning

The Wind Advisory in Eastern Kern has been extended into Monday morning. Sustained northwest winds are especially impacting the Mojave Desert slopes between 25-35 mph with gusts near 50 mph. While the Wind Advisory is currently set to expire at 6 a.m., strong winds will persist throughout Monday.

Sunday’s lows throughout Kern range in the 40s and 50s, as low as 44° in the mountains and as high as 53° in the Valley. Monday’s highs range as high as 85° in the desert, and as low as 60° in the mountains. Kern River Valley has a high of 71°, while the Valley has a high of 78°.

Dry and warm weather is expected to continue into next week, with the possibility of reaching 90° by the end of the week in Bakersfield becoming more likely.

