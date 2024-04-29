Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wind advisory extended into Monday morning

Temperatures are climbing as strong winds continue in Kern
Posted at 11:29 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 02:29:18-04

The Wind Advisory in Eastern Kern has been extended into Monday morning. Sustained northwest winds are especially impacting the Mojave Desert slopes between 25-35 mph with gusts near 50 mph. While the Wind Advisory is currently set to expire at 6 a.m., strong winds will persist throughout Monday.

Sunday’s lows throughout Kern range in the 40s and 50s, as low as 44° in the mountains and as high as 53° in the Valley. Monday’s highs range as high as 85° in the desert, and as low as 60° in the mountains. Kern River Valley has a high of 71°, while the Valley has a high of 78°.

Dry and warm weather is expected to continue into next week, with the possibility of reaching 90° by the end of the week in Bakersfield becoming more likely.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018