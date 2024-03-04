Watch Now
Wind gusts and light rain, another possible storm

Following Saturday’s storm, a new system may affect Kern county on Wednesday
Posted at 7:35 PM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 22:35:51-05

Wrapping up the weekend with gusty winds, parts of the desert areas in Kern are under a wind advisory until Monday at 4 a.m. While winds are fairly widespread into the mountains and most of east Kern. The Mojave Desert can expect winds ranging between 35-45 mph,with gusts up to 65 mph.

Light showers may pass through parts of the county overnight, with rain totals below 0.10".

Throughout the county, Sunday’s lows range up to the 40s in the Valley, and in the 30s for the rest of the county. Monday’s highs range as low as 44° in the mountains, up to 64° in the desert. The valley has a high of 60° while Kern River Valley has a high of 52°.

No snow is expected to accumulate on the passes.

But as this storm winds down, another storm system may affect Kern county on Wednesday. At the moment, Bakersfield has a 30% chance of rain. We will continue to monitor the expected storm as more information is available.

