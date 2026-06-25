Wind set to pick up as cooler air arrives this weekend

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Our temperatures stay hot this afternoon, but changes arrive Friday through Sunday. Temperatures are set to cool below seasonal average this weekend, but strong winds are expected in eastern Kern County.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 99 on Thursday as we remain in this hot weather pattern.

We start to see a shift on Friday, and you'll notice nicer temperatures this weekend. Bakersfield is set to be in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.

The arrival of cooler air does bring in gusty winds. Strong gusts, up to 55 mph, are possible near Mojave on Friday afternoon.

Gusty winds and low relative humidity values have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for the Kern River Valley, Indian Wells Valley, and the entire Kern desert. This fire alert starts Friday, and elevated fire danger remains through the weekend.

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