Winds boost overnight Thursday before calming Friday

Weather conditions across central and southern California continue to be dry, and wind gusts up to 40 mph occurred Thursday near the Palisades Fire.

Throughout the evening Thursday, wind gusts are expected to stay between 30 and 40 mph in parts of LA County. The National Weather Service has extended the Red Flag Warning through 6:00 p.m. Friday due to winds and low humidity values.

In Kern County, temperatures are expected to tick up Friday as an area of high pressure keeps us a few degrees above average. Dry conditions continue in Kern heading into the weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s across the county as clear nights keep us cool. Here's a check of Friday's high temperatures.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 67 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 64

Arvin: 67

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 64 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 63

Wofford Heights: 60

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 60 by the afternoon.

California City: 61

Ridgecrest: 62

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 56 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 57

Pine Mountain Club: 54

