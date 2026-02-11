Winds calm down through Wednesday

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. The wind and rain from our latest storm will begin to calm through the day.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the mountains, west side hills, and desert slopes through 1 p.m. Wednesday, and a high wind warning is active along the Grapevine, also through 1 p.m.

The first half of the day will be windy in the mountains, but winds are set to be less extreme than they were Tuesday night. We expect winds to calm down by dinnertime on Wednesday.

We saw rain moving through Kern overnight, and minor rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday. No widespread activity is expected, though light showers could very well pop up in our mountain and desert towns this morning and afternoon.

Everyone clears out Thursday, and we expect a brief calm stretch through Valentine's Day. The only thing we're watching to wrap up the work week is a potential for valley fog.

By Sunday and into early next week, our forecast gets active once again. We're monitoring back to back storm systems set to bring more showers, and likely more widespread rainfall, to Kern.

