Winds calm down through Wednesday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Feb 11, 2026
Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. The wind and rain from our latest storm will begin to calm through the day.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the mountains, west side hills, and desert slopes through 1 p.m. Wednesday, and a high wind warning is active along the Grapevine, also through 1 p.m.

The first half of the day will be windy in the mountains, but winds are set to be less extreme than they were Tuesday night. We expect winds to calm down by dinnertime on Wednesday.

We saw rain moving through Kern overnight, and minor rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday. No widespread activity is expected, though light showers could very well pop up in our mountain and desert towns this morning and afternoon.

Everyone clears out Thursday, and we expect a brief calm stretch through Valentine's Day. The only thing we're watching to wrap up the work week is a potential for valley fog.

By Sunday and into early next week, our forecast gets active once again. We're monitoring back to back storm systems set to bring more showers, and likely more widespread rainfall, to Kern.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 43°

24%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

7%

Friday

02/13/2026

Sunny

64° / 42°

7%

Saturday

02/14/2026

Mostly Cloudy

70° / 46°

3%

Sunday

02/15/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

66° / 49°

13%

Monday

02/16/2026

Showers

61° / 45°

56%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Light Rain

54° / 39°

70%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

AM Showers

54° / 38°

37%