Winds die down this weekend, cooler next week

Strong winds affected most of Kern County on Friday.

While Bakersfield was relatively calm, areas south of Bakersfield like Lamont and Mettler had gusts over 30 miles per hour.

Even stronger gusts were reported in our mountain areas.

Widespread gusts between 35 and 50 miles per hour were recorded in the higher elevations in Kern County, with peak gusts over 60 miles per hour in the mountains above the Grapevine.

The high winds helped increased fire danger, resulting in widespread Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Over 20,000 Kern residents were without power Friday afternoon, with even higher numbers in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Fortunately, calmer winds are in the forecast.

Saturday will still be breezy, but winds will be dying down through the day.

Sunday will be mostly calm.

This weekend still looks warm though, especially in the Valley, where highs will be near 90°.

Highs for the rest of the county will be in the 70s and 80s.

Cooler weather is in sight, though.

A pacific storm system is on track to move into California early next week.

That will start to drop temperatures by Monday, and result in widespread 50 and 60s by next week.

Rain will be possible with the incoming system, too.

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