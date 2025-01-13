Winds expected to pick up again Monday for Kern mountains and desert

Happy Monday, Kern County. Chilly mornings continue today, and a freeze warning is in effect for the rural valley areas until Wednesday.

It's also a windy start to the week in Kern. A wind advisory is in effect for the Mojave Desert Slopes until Tuesday night. Gusts in the desert and mountains could be up to 40 mph throughout the day Monday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 61 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 59

Arvin: 62

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 54 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 51

Wofford Heights: 53

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 52 by the afternoon.

California City: 53

Ridgecrest: 55

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 44 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 44

Pine Mountain Club: 43

