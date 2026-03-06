Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winds pick back up this weekend

23ABC Evening weather update March 5, 2026
Posted

Winds died down across Kern on Thursday, but they're going to come right back.

Friday will still be relatively calm, but winds in eastern Kern will pick up Friday night into Saturday.

By Saturday widespread northeast gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are likely in our mountain and desert areas, with even stronger gusts possible on the southwest side of local mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning given the potential for locally intense gusts.

Valley areas will avoid the strong winds, are in for nice comfortable weather with highs in the 70s this weekend.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

03/05/2026

Clear

-° / 43°

4%

Friday

03/06/2026

Clear

70° / 44°

3%

Saturday

03/07/2026

Clear

75° / 46°

1%

Sunday

03/08/2026

Clear

79° / 50°

1%

Monday

03/09/2026

Clear

81° / 52°

4%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Mostly Clear

75° / 51°

5%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Clear

76° / 52°

4%

Thursday

03/12/2026

Mostly Clear

80° / 53°

4%