Winds pick back up this weekend

Winds died down across Kern on Thursday, but they're going to come right back.

Friday will still be relatively calm, but winds in eastern Kern will pick up Friday night into Saturday.

By Saturday widespread northeast gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are likely in our mountain and desert areas, with even stronger gusts possible on the southwest side of local mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning given the potential for locally intense gusts.

Valley areas will avoid the strong winds, are in for nice comfortable weather with highs in the 70s this weekend.

