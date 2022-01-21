Winds pick up Friday

We're tracking a shift in our weather pattern!

The strong high pressure off the coast will still be in place, but now we're tracking a low set to settle in to our east by Friday.

That's what we call an "inside slider" and it's a weather pattern we usually see quite a bit this time of year, but we haven't seen too many this winter.

So, as a reminder, this is generally a dry, but windy pattern for us, and that's what we expect again this time.

Winds will gust as high as 60 miles per hour through exposed areas in our local mountains, and a Wind Advisory is in effect for the eastern half of the county through Saturday.

In the Valley though, impacts from this system will be minimal.

Our winds may pick up slightly, but we'll still have chances for fog the next several mornings, followed by hazy afternoon sun.