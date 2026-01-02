Winds pick up Friday, more rain this weekend

After a brief lull on Thursday, our weather is picking right back up.

For Friday, gusty winds are the concern, but there is some uncertainty around the winds.

Increasing upper level winds have the potential to bring stronger winds to our mountain areas, especially along the Grapevine, and those strong gusts may be felt at the base of the Grapevine, too.

Even in Bakersfield, gusts over 20 miles per hour will be possible.

It's unclear at this point if the winds will pick up in the afternoon, or a little later in the evening.

Gusty winds will likely linger into Saturday ahead of our next rain chance.

Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two are expected to move into Kern by Saturday morning and linger into the afternoon.

Another wave of rain is expected for Sunday.

