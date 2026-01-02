Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winds pick up Friday, more rain this weekend

Scattered showers are expected Saturday and Sunday
23ABC Evening weather update January 1, 2026
After a brief lull on Thursday, our weather is picking right back up.

For Friday, gusty winds are the concern, but there is some uncertainty around the winds.

Increasing upper level winds have the potential to bring stronger winds to our mountain areas, especially along the Grapevine, and those strong gusts may be felt at the base of the Grapevine, too.

Even in Bakersfield, gusts over 20 miles per hour will be possible.

It's unclear at this point if the winds will pick up in the afternoon, or a little later in the evening.

Gusty winds will likely linger into Saturday ahead of our next rain chance.

Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two are expected to move into Kern by Saturday morning and linger into the afternoon.

Another wave of rain is expected for Sunday.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

01/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 49°

11%

Friday

01/02/2026

Mostly Cloudy

63° / 56°

16%

Saturday

01/03/2026

Cloudy

62° / 52°

22%

Sunday

01/04/2026

Showers

59° / 49°

57%

Monday

01/05/2026

Cloudy

59° / 46°

24%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

56° / 46°

14%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Showers

53° / 43°

44%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

50° / 38°

7%