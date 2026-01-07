Winds pick up Wednesday

Cooler weather and stronger winds are in the forecast.

In the Valley, winds stay calm for Wednesday, but temperatures drop.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 53°, after hitting a high of 63° on Tuesday.

Mountain and desert areas don't see the temperature change, but do see stronger winds.

Widespread gusts over 30 miles per hour are expected, with peak gusts up to 50 miles per hour in wind prone areas.

Cooler temperatures are expected countywide by Thursday.

