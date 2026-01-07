Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Winds pick up Wednesday

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures are expected
23ABC Evening weather update January 6, 2025
Posted

Cooler weather and stronger winds are in the forecast.

In the Valley, winds stay calm for Wednesday, but temperatures drop.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 53°, after hitting a high of 63° on Tuesday.

Mountain and desert areas don't see the temperature change, but do see stronger winds.

Widespread gusts over 30 miles per hour are expected, with peak gusts up to 50 miles per hour in wind prone areas.

Cooler temperatures are expected countywide by Thursday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 44°

6%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Showers Late

54° / 44°

40%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

49° / 35°

5%

Friday

01/09/2026

Clear

55° / 36°

3%

Saturday

01/10/2026

Mostly Clear

58° / 38°

5%

Sunday

01/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

55° / 39°

6%

Monday

01/12/2026

Clear

57° / 40°

5%

Tuesday

01/13/2026

Clear

61° / 42°

4%