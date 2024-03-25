Windy and warming up in Kern

The Valley’s highs for Monday are in the 60s, with 63° in Bakersfield. The Kern River Valley mountains range between low to mid-50s. The Frazier Park mountain region is in the 40s. While Mojave can expect a high of 58°, the rest of the desert is within the 60s.

Parts of the desert areas in Kern are under a wind advisory, which expires at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The Mojave Slopes can expect 30 to 40 mph winds, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Kern is expecting a warming trend heading into Wednesday, reaching into the 70s. However, another storm system hits the county later in the week, expected to bring rain and possible snowfall.

