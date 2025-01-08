Windy start to Wednesday, calmer conditions by afternoon

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Wind is still the big weather story today, but conditions are set to calm down throughout the afternoon.

A high wind warning is in effect for the desert communities until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Gusty conditions are expected in the early part of the day, but by around 5:00 p.m., wind gusts drop to only about 10 mph.

The shift in our weather pattern that's bringing calmer conditions to Kern is also set to clear our skies throughout the day. With clear skies tonight, chilly overnight temperatures are expected. A freeze warning is in effect for the rural valley communities, including Lost Hills and Delano, until Thursday morning. Cover sensitive vegetation or plumbing, bring pets inside and expect temperatures near or at freezing.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 61 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 60

Arvin: 62

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 62 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 58

Wofford Heights: 60

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 59 by the afternoon.

California City: 60

Ridgecrest: 62

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 52 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 52

Pine Mountain Club: 50

