Windy this weekend with elevated fire danger

Happy Friday, Kern County. An upper level trough passing through California this weekend will cause gusty winds to pick up in our neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the desert and Indian Wells Valley through late Sunday night. This includes Mojave, Ridgecrest, and California City. The strongest gusts, up to 65 mph, are likely along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

In the Kern River Valley, a Lake Wind Advisory is active, also through late Sunday night. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible, and small craft are not recommended on Lake Isabella.

Finally, the NWS also issued a Fire Weather Watch for the entire San Joaquin Valley and west side hills. This includes Bakersfield, Delano, and Taft. Valley winds could gust up to 35 mph on Saturday and Sunday. Combined with low humidity values means fires have the ability to spread fast. Outdoor burning is *not* recommended this weekend!

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