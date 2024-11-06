Windy Wednesday for a majority of Kern County

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our weather shifts a bit today with winds picking up along our mountain region and funneling into the base of the valley. We're situated between two strong weather systems right now, and that's what's keeping our winds gusty.

For Wednesday, temperatures are a few degrees warmer in the valley, and a bit cooler in the desert. Be safe and have a great day.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 74 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 70

Arvin: 72

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 63 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 61

Wofford Heights: 62

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 60 by the afternoon.

California City: 61

Ridgecrest: 63

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 51 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 50

Pine Mountain Club: 52

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

