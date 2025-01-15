Windy Wednesday with calmer conditions on the way

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We're tracking another day with gusty wind potential. A wind advisory remains in place along the Mojave Desert Slopes through 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, and gusts throughout the day in the mountains and desert could be up to 40 mph.

This morning, the freeze warning expires for the rural valley areas at 9:00 a.m., but chilly overnight temperatures are set to continue through the end of the week. Extended models in Kern County have us maintaining dry conditions for the next few days.

Down south, LA and Ventura counties are still set to receive gusty winds throughout the day. Areas most likely to experience high wind gusts are along the San Gabriel and Santa Susana Mountains. The wind direction is set to be from the east, so the downslope effect— or winds flowing down the mountain—will likely keep areas in the valley a few degrees warmer, and dry conditions continue.

Gusts in the LA and Ventura County mountains could be up to 60 mph Wednesday, but there is good news: signs point to much calmer conditions after today. The National Weather Service will keep red flag warnings in effect until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday due to low humidity levels, but they anticipate winds subsiding heading into the rest of this week.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 66 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 64

Arvin: 67

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 64 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 61

Wofford Heights: 62

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 60 by the afternoon.

California City: 62

Ridgecrest: 62

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 52 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 52

Pine Mountain Club: 50

