Winter storm system moves in Thursday

Expect widespread rain and mountain snow
Posted at 6:46 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 21:46:45-05

After a few sprinkles early Tuesday, more rain is on the way!

This round of rain looks to be much more than a few drops.

A strong cold front will push through Kern County on Thursday, bringing soaking rain and mountain snow!

Rain will likely start up around sunrise Thursday, and steady rain is expected during the morning commute.

Showers will taper off by the afternoon, with some lingering rain and snow in the foothills and mountains into the evening.

In the Valley we can expect rain totals between a quarter and half an inch.

Higher totals are expected in the foothills.

We expect plenty of snow with this system too.

Snow levels will start out around 6,000 feet, which means the highest points in Kern County will receive all snow.

