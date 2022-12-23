Winter weather affecting the Nation

Thursday is the first full day of winter!

Mother Nature has certainly taken notice of the changing seasons.

Winter weather is widespread across the US, with various impacts.

In the northern plains, temperatures have plummeted below -30°, with dangerously cold wind chills under -70° in some parts of Wyoming and Montana!

As that cold air has been spreading south and east, as it has it's fueled heavy snow and blizzard conditions in the Midwest, leading to horrible travel conditions just before Christmas.

Here in Kern, our winter weather has not been in the form of rain or mountain snow, but dense fog and cold valley temperatures.

It looks like we're not quite ready to break out of the fog, either.

Fog looks likely again Thursday night into early Friday.

However, models do show the fog lifting faster than it has been, setting us up for more sunshine, and warmer temperatures.

Hopefully that's the case, as it would set us up for a nice weekend in Bakersfield, with highs near 60 on Christmas Day!