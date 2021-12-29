Yet another storm brings rain and snow

Try to contain your shock, but yet another storm on the way.

A low pressure system will work its way through California tomorrow, bringing us scattered rain and snow Wednesday with snow showers staying into early Thursday.

Rain will start up in the valley early in the day Wednesday, with scattered showers lingering into the evening.

Rain totals looks to be about a quarter of an inch near Bakersfield, with some lesser totals to the south, and some higher totals to the north and in the foothills.

That will add on to what is already the third rainiest December on record for Bakersfield!

We're tracking snow in the mountains too, and that snow forecast looks a little tricky, especially at pass level.

I think areas above 5,000 feet will see mostly our even all snow, and therefore some higher snow totals.

At pass level a wintry mix is possible, with snow levels fluctuating between 3,500 and 4,500 feet Wednesday into Thursday.

I think the lowest snow levels will be along the Grapevine early Wednesday, where an inch or two of snow will be possible in time for the morning commute.

As we get into the afternoon I expect rain to mix in with that snow, limiting our potential for heavy snow at pass level.

I expect a trace to 2 inches of snow for Tehachapi, and am leaning toward the trace with a good amount of rain mixing in.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our mountain communities though, as any accumulating snow at pass level can significantly slow travel.

As always, check the weather and road conditions before you head through the passes!