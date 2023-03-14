Yet another storm on the way

Monday was an excellent day across Kern County.

Tuesday will not be.

Another atmospheric river is set to dump lots of rain across the County.

Light rain will start up Tuesday morning, with heavier rain arriving in the afternoon and lasting into the evening, and lingering showers into early Wednesday.

In the Valley I expect a considerable rain shadow, with totals most likely in the 0.10" to 0.33" range.

Significantly higher rain totals over an inch are possible through our mountain communities.

This heavy rain combined with snow melt will once again send water levels rising across Kern County.

That means more flooding is possible.

Areas to watch for flooding are the streams and rivers that have already overflowed in the Kern River Valley, including the Kern River and Tillie Creek.

Additional rain and snowmelt will likely drive up levels on already flooded Poso Creek, too.

The mountains of southern Kern are also going to get lots of rain and snowmelt, so we'll watch water levels in that area closely.

If you are in an area that's beginning to flood, evacuate to higher ground.

Never attempt to cross flood waters either on foot or in a vehicle.

