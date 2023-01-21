Your weekend forecast: Cool and dry conditions

We made it to the weekend everybody!

We are staying quite cool this weekend, especially for those overnight lows.

As for our high temperatures of the day today, on Saturday Bakersfield sees a high of 51°.

Over in the Kern River Valley, similar conditions with Lake Isabella at a high of 53°.

Definitely cooler in our grapevine communities, with highs in the upper 40s.

And we are seeing low 50s for our desert regions.

We are waking up to a freeze warning for areas around Delano, Wasco, and Shafter, however everyone is feeling quite cool this morning.

It looks like we will be seeing a cool weekend with no rain chances so enjoy this break from the precipitation!

