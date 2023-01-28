Your weekend forecast: Nice conditions for Saturday, weak storm for Sunday

We are tracking some nice outdoor weather for Saturday, so if you have any outdoor chores or activities to do, you may want to get them done before Sunday.

Saturday, Bakersfield will see a high of 58°.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 50s, while the Kern River Valley is in the mid to upper 50s.

Our desert communities will hover in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The air quality today is in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and no burning for all.

We are still seeing that freeze watch in effect for the valley, and below freezing overnight lows across Kern County.

Saturday is relatively dry, but Sunday we will see a weak storm system come in.

We could see some light rain as well as snow, with snow levels falling close to 2500 feet.

Accumulation of snow at pass level will likely be less than an inch.

After Sunday and Monday, temperatures will start to warm up for next weekend.

