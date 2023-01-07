Your weekend forecast: Rain coming in Saturday night before a stronger system comes in early next week

Well we made it to the weekend!

And we also made it through that tough winter storm this week.

In terms of stormy conditions for your Saturday and Sunday, it looks like we have a weaker system coming in Saturday night.

Rain chances here in the valley get up to 50% by early Sunday morning, and we should be seeing light rain and some gusty winds across the county.

Your high today in Bakersfield is projected to be 61°.

Our Grapevine communities should be in the lower 50s today.

The Kern River Valley looks to be in the mid 50s, as well as our desert regions.

While this weekend the storm doesn’t look to be too impactful, a much stronger storm will come in to California on Monday.

Monday we will see heavy rain in Northern California, with that heavy rain arriving in Kern on Tuesday along with very gusty conditions.

We do have a wind advisory for Western Kern throughout your Saturday, and an areal flood watch in effect until January 11.

In addition to flooding, we could also see rock and mudslides as well as travel impacts on Tuesday.

Remember to drive slowly and drive safely throughout this rainy forecast.

