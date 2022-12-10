Your weekend forecast: Storm system starts coming in Saturday evening

Well consider Friday the calm before the storm.

Rain will make its way to the Valley on Saturday night and across Kern County going into Sunday.

Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, we see snow coming in for our Mountain communities as snow levels drop close to pass level on Monday.

Travel impacts would mainly be for our Grapevine travelers, the Tejon pass, and the Tehachapi pass.

Roads will be slick so remember to drive carefully and expect delays.

Rain totals across the county could reach over an inch in our north mountains and close to a half of an inch in the valley.

Temperature wise on Saturday, the Valley will be in the mid to lower 60s.

The Kern River Valley will be seeing highs in the upper 50s and Grapevine communities will be in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Our deserts will see mid to upper 50s going into Saturday.

Lows will be close to and below freezing on Sunday, so remember to bring in pets and take care of plants and pipes.

Saturday’s wind gusts are something to pay attention to.

A wind advisory will be going into affect on Saturday for western Kern County, however wind gusts will reach close to 30 mph for our desert regions as well.

Overall, this is the strongest storm system we have seen this season, so everyone be prepared and stay safe.

