Your weekend forecast: Sunny and pleasant

We made it to the weekend everyone!

And it looks like a great weekend weather wise.

Here in Bakersfield, our high on Saturday is 64° and feeling similar on Sunday.

The Kern River Valley will be seeing highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

As for our Grapevine communities, forecasted highs will reach the mid 50s.

And our deserts will be comfortable with highs in the low 60s.

Our air quality is also in the moderate range, with light winds today.

While this weekend may be nice, we are getting a serious cooldown next week.

Another cold snap is in store going into Wednesday with lingering conditions towards the end of next week.

We will see cold temperatures across the board with rain chances and very low snow levels.

Be sure to stay updated on next week's system right here on 23ABC.

